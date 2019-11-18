Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Flirts with triple-double
Holiday had 22 points (9-23 FG, 0-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 win over the Warriors.
Holiday has scored at least 12 points in each of his last nine outings since returning from a two-game absence earlier this season, and he was quite close to a triple-double here. It's the second time Holiday flirts with a triple-double in New Orleans' last four games, and the veteran guard is averaging a monster 22.5 points, 7.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds over that span.
