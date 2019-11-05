Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Four swipes and two swats in loss
Holiday had 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 135-125 loss to the Nets.
Holiday struggled from the field and didn't make his typically impressive contribution in the assist department. However, he still managed a solid stat line thanks to his boards, steals, and blocks. Nevertheless, Holiday is off to a bit of a slow start here in 2019-20, having failed to score at least 20 points once through five games after pouring in a career-best 21.2 per game in 2018-19.
