Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Full line in 41 minutes
Holiday had 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Suns.
Holiday swiped at least five steals for the second time this season and filled up the stat sheet across every category. He's one of the most well-rounded contributors in the league, which makes him one of the most consistent options across all fantasy formats.
