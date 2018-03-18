Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Full stat line in loss
Holiday poured in 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets.
Holiday was whistled for a controversial foul on James Harden late that hurt the Pelicans' comeback quest, but he enjoyed a stellar all-around game otherwise. The veteran guard has shot at least 50.0 percent in two of the last three contests, and he's complemented his strong offensive numbers with particularly impressive work on the glass and as a facilitator recently. Holiday has hauled in between six and eight rebounds and dished out seven to 10 assists over the last four games, making him an excellent complementary asset alongside team linchpin Anthony Davis.
