Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Game-time call Wednesday
Holiday (elbow) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Holiday missed his third game of the season Monday due to a left elbow bruise, and he remains without a firm timetable for his return. Barring any major setbacks, Holiday is on track to be a true game-time decision versus the Bulls. However, if Holiday is deemed unable Wednesday, Josh Hart will likely garner another start.
