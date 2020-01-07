Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Game-time call Wednesday

Holiday (elbow) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Holiday missed his third game of the season Monday due to a left elbow bruise, and he remains without a firm timetable for his return. Barring any major setbacks, Holiday is on track to be a true game-time decision versus the Bulls. However, if Holiday is deemed unable Wednesday, Josh Hart will likely garner another start.