Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Goes for 37 in win
Holiday put up a season-high 37 points (13-20 FG, 3-8 3P, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in Sunday's win over Minnesota.
Holiday had one of his best all-around games of the year, leading all players in scoring and nearly netting a triple-double. It was the fourth 30-point game of the year for holiday and only his second since mid-January.
