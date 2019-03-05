Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Goes off in Utah
Holiday scored 30 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Jazz.
With Anthony Davis getting limited court time these days, Holiday has taken over as the Pelicans' top scoring option, dropping at least 20 points in six of the last eight games and averaging 24.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that stretch. The 28-year-old was already on pace for a career year, but Holiday's production could find another gear over the final weeks of the season.
