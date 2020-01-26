Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Good to go Sunday
Holiday (knee) will play Sunday against the Celtics, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Holiday was probable coming in with a sore knee, but there was never much doubt that he'd be in the lineup. He'll start at his usual spot in the backcourt alongside Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Derrick Favors.
