Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 14 assists Monday

Holiday produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds, and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday's hot stretch continued Monday as he handed out 14 assists to go with 22 points. The assist numbers have increased in the absence of Elfrid Payton (ankle) but have not affected his scoring totals. Payton could be back as soon as Wednesday against the Bulls which could see Holiday moved off the ball a bit more. Despite this, he has shown great ability to play both on and off the ball so his overall value should not change too much.