Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has full line in Saturday's win
Holiday had 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over Denver.
Holiday was as solid as ever Saturday, falling just two assists of his fourth consecutive double-double. Elfrid Payton (hand) is set to miss up to six weeks after hand surgery which should allow Holiday to continue to rack up the assist numbers moving forward. He is one of the more unassuming fantasy gems with the ability to contribute in multiple categories on any given night.
