Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has monster game in win over Raptors

Holiday finished with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes Monday against the Raptors.

Holiday had a monster game against the Raptors, recording his fourth double-double of the season and tying his season-highs in both points and assists. Holiday is distributing at a career-best rate, and is averaging 11.5 assists over the past four games. The only real flaw in his game this year has been his three-point shooting as he is making just 22.8 percent of his shots from behind the arc. As he is a career 35.6 percent shooter from three, owners can expect an uptick in scoring from the veteran guard as he finds his stroke.