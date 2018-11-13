Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has monster game in win over Raptors
Holiday finished with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes Monday against the Raptors.
Holiday had a monster game against the Raptors, recording his fourth double-double of the season and tying his season-highs in both points and assists. Holiday is distributing at a career-best rate, and is averaging 11.5 assists over the past four games. The only real flaw in his game this year has been his three-point shooting as he is making just 22.8 percent of his shots from behind the arc. As he is a career 35.6 percent shooter from three, owners can expect an uptick in scoring from the veteran guard as he finds his stroke.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 14 assists Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads all scorers with 29 points in losing effort•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in Davis' absence•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 28 points in losing effort•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...