Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hits game winner Friday
Holiday had 29 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 124-123 victory over Miami.
Holiday hit a mid-range floater with seven seconds remaining in overtime to seal a remarkable victory for the Pelicans. He continues to be one of the steals of the draft this season, pushing aside any concerns there were over his role with Rajon Rondo joining the team. He is currently a top 30 player in regular formats, well above where people thought he might be. His assists have taken a predictable hit this season but his scoring is up as are his percentages. You have got to be loving his production and there is no reason to sell-high anytime soon.
