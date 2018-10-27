Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hits game-winning shot and posts team-high 26 points

Holiday provided 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-115 win over the Nets.

Holiday's fade-away jumper in the closing seconds sealed the deal in a fast-paced seesaw game that the Nets almost pulled off. Holiday's production has settled down to a reliable floor after some early struggles. There's no doubt that Elfrid Payton's presence has cut into Holiday's production somewhat, but ceding the point duties should give Holiday more freedom in the long term. The backcourt combo certainly seems to be doing something right, as they are now 4-0. They have a good chance to make it five against the Jazz, who are currently struggling mightily.