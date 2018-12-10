Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Huge game in win over Detroit
Holiday had 37 points (14-22 FG, 6-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), five assists, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Holiday had one of his best all-around efforts of the season, hitting six three-pointers and finishing as a plus-17 in 40 minutes of action. However, he was responsible for half of the Pelicans' 18 turnovers, breaking a streak of six games in which he'd committed three or fewer.
