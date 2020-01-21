Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Impresses in return from injury

Holiday (elbow) had 36 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 126-116 win at Memphis.

Holiday returned from a seven-game absence but it seemed as he hadn't missed a beat, tying his highest scoring output of the season while draining a season-high mark on threes. Fantasy owners can't expect Holiday to be pouring 30-point performances on a nightly basis and he might sacrifices some usage once Zion Williamson is fully inserted into the offensive scheme, but the star point guard should remain a reliable scoring and playmaking threat for the Pelicans moving forward.