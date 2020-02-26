Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Inefficient in loss

Holiday provided 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals during the Pelicans' 118-109 Tuesday night loss to the Lakers.

Holiday struggled navigating through the Lakers' larger lineups and had a couple of ugly crunch-time turnovers. Despite the rough night, he had scored over 20 in his previous two games and has a fantasy-friendly matchup --- as well as a few days to rest --- with the Cavaliers coming to New Orleans on Friday.