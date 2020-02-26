Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Inefficient in loss
Holiday provided 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals during the Pelicans' 118-109 Tuesday night loss to the Lakers.
Holiday struggled navigating through the Lakers' larger lineups and had a couple of ugly crunch-time turnovers. Despite the rough night, he had scored over 20 in his previous two games and has a fantasy-friendly matchup --- as well as a few days to rest --- with the Cavaliers coming to New Orleans on Friday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Big double-double Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One dime away from double-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles once again•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Logs 31 points, 10 dimes•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Quiet in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...