Holiday scored 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT and added three rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-107 win over Washington.

Holiday stepped up and had his best game since the restart while Zion Williamson sat out the latter of the Pelican's back-to-back games. The only downside of the 30-year-old's evening was his seven turnovers. He has been a bit inconsistent in the five games since the restart but will attempt to remedy that Sunday against the Spurs.