Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads all scorers with 29 points in losing effort
Holiday contributed 29 points (13-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, and four rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to the Spurs.
Holiday led all scorers with 29 points Saturday, continuing his recent surge. The return of Anthony Davis did little to slow Holiday who is rolling right now. His impressive play has coincided with the injury to Elfrid Payton and perhaps demonstrates a preference to play at the point-guard position. Whatever the case, those with Holiday on their rosters are simply enjoying his hot streak, coming off a relatively slow start to the season.
