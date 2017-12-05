Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team in scoring in loss

Holiday collected 34 points (13-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to the Warriors.

Holiday matched his season-high of 34 points, while adding another four three-pointers. He has been excellent of late, adjusting to his role next to Rajon Rondo very well. He is getting a lot of good looks at the basket, something that should remain the case moving forward. Anthony Davis (groin) could still mist some additional time, so Holiday should see a slight boost in his production until Davis returns.