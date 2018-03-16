Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 24/8/7 line on Thursday
Holiday recorded 24 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocked shots and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 loss to the Spurs.
Holiday was a solid contributor in every category and definitely delivered in this narrow loos. While most gravitate to Anthony Davis as the primary offensive option, Holiday has been equally consistent, if not more so. He's had a good run since the All-Star break, averaging 22.9 points, 7.9 assist and 4.7 rehounds.
