Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 28 points in losing effort
Holiday compiled 28 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 loss to the Warriors.
Holiday had arguably his best game of the season Wednesday, coming within one assist of a double-double in the ten-point loss. Elfrid Payton (ankle) was sitting this one out which likely had an impact on Holiday's inflated assist numbers. He has been somewhat down from his monster finish to last season, again likely due to the improved play of Payton. Despite this, Holiday should still flirt with top 30 value for the season and needs to be rostered everywhere.
