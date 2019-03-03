Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 29 points Saturday
Holiday totaled 29 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 victory over the Nuggets.
Holiday carried more of the offensive load Saturday with Anthony Davis sitting out for rest purposes. Holiday has been fantastic since the break, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last five games. His steal rate has been excellent as has his perimeter scoring. His minutes don't appear to have been reduced all too much despite what the coaching staff has been saying, leaving him as a comfortable top-30 player.
