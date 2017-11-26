Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 39 minutes in loss

Holiday collected 24 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's 110-95 loss to the Warriors.

Holiday began the game on fire from the field, but fell away in the second half as the Pelicans fell to a tough road loss. He has been getting used to playing off the ball more with Rajon Rondo returning to action, and has looked quite good in doing so. His assist numbers are going to take a hit, but he should get more open looks as well as find his way to the free-throw line some more.