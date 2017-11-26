Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 39 minutes in loss
Holiday collected 24 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's 110-95 loss to the Warriors.
Holiday began the game on fire from the field, but fell away in the second half as the Pelicans fell to a tough road loss. He has been getting used to playing off the ball more with Rajon Rondo returning to action, and has looked quite good in doing so. His assist numbers are going to take a hit, but he should get more open looks as well as find his way to the free-throw line some more.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores season-high 34 points Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stays hot with 29 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Steps up offensive contributions in Davis' absence•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 14 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills up stat line in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in regular season opener•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...