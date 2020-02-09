Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Logs 31 points, 10 dimes
Holiday exploded for 31 points (10-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 win over the Pacers.
Holiday broke out of his recent slump, picking up the slack with Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (ankle) sidelined. Regardless of whether the aforementioned duo is ready to return for Tuesday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers, Holiday will have his hands full trying to slow down Portland's Damian Lillard.
More News
