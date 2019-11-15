Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Monster line in Thursday's victory

Holiday exploded for 36 points (13-24 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, six steals, four rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 win over the Clippers.

Holiday was absolutely sensational, snapping out of his scoring funk while dominating on the defensive end as well. He repeatedly picked the pocket of Paul George down the stretch, and Holiday showcased his extremely well-rounded skillset in this one. The versatile veteran guard will look to build on this performance during Saturday's matchup versus the Heat.