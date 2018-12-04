Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Monster line Monday

Holiday had 32 points (12-23 FG 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Clippers.

Holiday was unbelievable Monday, getting hot down the stretch as the Pelicans almost rallied against the Clippers. At one point he scored 14 straight points for the Pelicans but it wasn't enough as they fell by three points. The four steals were a season-high for Holiday who continues to thrive in the absence of Elfrid Payton (finger). Both he and Julius Randle took more shots than Anthony Davis in this one, something will certainly not happen all too often.