Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Nails five triples in victory

Holiday totaled 19 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 victory over Denver.

Holiday returned after missing the previous two games with a knee injury and looked great in 32 minutes. The knee didn't appear to be bothering him and he actually led the Pelicans in shot attempts. Perimeter scoring is not a known strength of Holiday's and so the five triples were a nice bonus. The Pelicans registered their first win of the season and will travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Saturday. Barring any setbacks, we would expect Holiday to be ready to go for that one.