Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Nails five triples in victory
Holiday totaled 19 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 victory over Denver.
Holiday returned after missing the previous two games with a knee injury and looked great in 32 minutes. The knee didn't appear to be bothering him and he actually led the Pelicans in shot attempts. Perimeter scoring is not a known strength of Holiday's and so the five triples were a nice bonus. The Pelicans registered their first win of the season and will travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Saturday. Barring any setbacks, we would expect Holiday to be ready to go for that one.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.