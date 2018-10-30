Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Near triple-double in loss
Holiday supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Pelicans' 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Holiday filled out the stat sheet in impressive fashion in the absence of Anthony Davis (elbow), although unlike in season's past, his usage didn't see any appreciable bump in conjunction with the big man's absence. The Pelicans have several other viable scoring options on this season's squad, including a continually improving E'Twaun Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle. Holiday naturally remains a key piece, but he's currently averaging nearly two fewer shots per game than last season (13.8, as compared to 15.4).
