Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Nearly notches double-double in win
Holiday finished with 27 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine assists, four boards, three assists and one block in 36 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.
Holiday sported a healthy 34.2 percent usage rate during the contest, so the return of Anthony Davis (finger) from a nine-game absence had little impact on the combo guard's overall output. The 28-year-old has been a top-25 fantasy player this season and that seems unlikely to change barring injury, as both his volume and efficiency look relatively sustainable given the context of this Pelicans roster.
