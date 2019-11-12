Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Nears triple-double

Holiday registered 18 points (6-21 FG, 0-7 3PT, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss against the Rockets.

Holiday was just one rebound away from registering his first triple-double of the season, reaching his second-best scoring output, his best rebounding effort and tying his season-high mark in assists. Holiday should remain in the starting unit and should be a decent fantasy asset Thursday at home against the Clippers.