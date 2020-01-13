Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Now doubtful for Monday
The Pelicans downgraded Holiday (elbow) from questionable to doubtful for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Holiday's downgrade in status doesn't come as a surprise after coach Alvin Gentry told reporters after morning shootaround that the 29-year-old is more likely to play Thursday against the Jazz than Monday in Detroit. Assuming Holiday practices either Tuesday or Wednesday with no renewed pain in his left elbow, expect him to slot back in as the Pelicans' starting shooting guard when the team kicks off its homestand Thursday.
