Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Officially cleared
Holiday has been cleared to play Monday against Memphis.
Holiday's seven-game string of absences will officially come to an end Monday, as he'll return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 4. Prior to suffering a strained tricep, Holiday had averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.0 steals over his last five games.
