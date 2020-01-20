Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: On track to return Monday

Coach Alvin Gentry said Holiday (elbow) should play Monday against the Grizzlies, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Holiday has missed the past seven games due to an elbow injury, but it sounds like he's on track to return Monday in Memphis if everything goes off without a hitch during warmups. Across 34 games this season, Holiday is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.6 minutes.