Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One assist shy of triple-double
Holiday totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 victory over Chicago.
Much like Anthony Davis, Holiday was able to contribute everywhere Wednesday, coming within a single assist of recording his first triple-double for the season. The Pelicans made hard work of it but were eventually able to overpower the Bulls to record a much-needed victory. Their recent form slump certainly had nothing to do with the play of Holiday, who has been magnificent over the past two weeks. It appears as though last season's elevated numbers were no fluke and he should remain a top 25 player moving forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 14 assists Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads all scorers with 29 points in losing effort•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in Davis' absence•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 28 points in losing effort•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hits game-winning shot and posts team-high 26 points•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...