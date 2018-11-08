Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One assist shy of triple-double

Holiday totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 victory over Chicago.

Much like Anthony Davis, Holiday was able to contribute everywhere Wednesday, coming within a single assist of recording his first triple-double for the season. The Pelicans made hard work of it but were eventually able to overpower the Bulls to record a much-needed victory. Their recent form slump certainly had nothing to do with the play of Holiday, who has been magnificent over the past two weeks. It appears as though last season's elevated numbers were no fluke and he should remain a top 25 player moving forward.