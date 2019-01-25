Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One board shy of triple-double

Holiday collected 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds, four steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday has scored at least 20 points in five straight contests. This was also his second double-double in the last three games and 15th of the campaign, putting him on pace to surpass his previous career high of 20 double-doubles through 78 games back in 2012-13. Moreover, Holiday matched his season high in steals, finishing with four takeaways for the fourth time through 49 appearances, and he's maintaining career-high per-game averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and threes.