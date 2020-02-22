Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One dime away from double-double

Holiday accounted for 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 128-115 win at Portland.

Holiday saw his double-double streak end at three games, but he was just one assist away from extending that run so he continues to play at a high level. Holiday has been able to co-exist alongside Lonzo Ball in the Pelicans' backcourt, but he has taken a bigger role as a scorer. Holiday is averaging 20.3 points while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in his last four games.