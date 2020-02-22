Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One dime away from double-double
Holiday accounted for 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 128-115 win at Portland.
Holiday saw his double-double streak end at three games, but he was just one assist away from extending that run so he continues to play at a high level. Holiday has been able to co-exist alongside Lonzo Ball in the Pelicans' backcourt, but he has taken a bigger role as a scorer. Holiday is averaging 20.3 points while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in his last four games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles once again•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Logs 31 points, 10 dimes•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Quiet in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stuck in shooting slump•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 28 and stuffs stat sheet•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.