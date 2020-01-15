Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out again Thursday
Holiday (elbow) will not play Thursday against the Jazz, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Holiday participated in non-contact portions of Wednesday's practice but still isn't ready to return. With Holiday sidelined for a sixth straight game, Lonzo Ball should continue to serve as the team's primary ball-handler.
