Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out again Wednesday
Holiday (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Holiday is set to miss his second straight matchup while dealing with a bruised left elbow. Josh Hart figures to draw another start in Holiday's absence.
