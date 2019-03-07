Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out at least a week
Holiday has been diagnosed with a lower abdominal strain and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Holiday played 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Utah, but he emerged with an abdominal injury, and an MRI on Thursday revealed the strain. Given the timetable, Holiday will miss at least four games, meaning second-year guard Frank Jackson will likely be thrust into a larger role. Holiday had been averaging 22.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds over his last 10 games.
