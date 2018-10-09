Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out for rest Wednesday

Holiday will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat for rest, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Holiday joins Anthony Davis and E'Twaun Moore on the sidelines Wednesday, as the Pelicans will look to get some of their more established players some rest as the team heads into a back-to-back set. That said, look for all three to rejoin the lineup Thursday for the preseason finale. With Holiday out, we could see more Ian Clark and Frank Jackson in the backcourt.