Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out for rest Wednesday
Holiday will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat for rest, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Holiday joins Anthony Davis and E'Twaun Moore on the sidelines Wednesday, as the Pelicans will look to get some of their more established players some rest as the team heads into a back-to-back set. That said, look for all three to rejoin the lineup Thursday for the preseason finale. With Holiday out, we could see more Ian Clark and Frank Jackson in the backcourt.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another strong shooting night in second exhibition•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Racks up 16 points•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Expected to play 15-20 minutes Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 27 points in season-ending defeat•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills the box score in Friday's victory•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Bounces back with 24-point effort in Game 2•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.