Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out Monday
Holiday (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Holiday missed Saturday's matchup due to a left knee sprain, and the injury will force him to miss another contest. Josh Hart or E'Twaun Moore could draw the start in his place.
