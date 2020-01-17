Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out Saturday
Holiday (elbow) won't play Saturday against the Clippers, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Holiday will miss a seventh straight contest as he continues to recover from a left elbow tricep strain. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Grizzlies.
