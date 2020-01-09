Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out vs. Knicks
Holiday (elbow) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Knicks.
Holiday is still dealing with a strained muscle in his elbow, and Friday will mark his third consecutive absence. Expect Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick to once again comprise the starting backcourt Friday night.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...