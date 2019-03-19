Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out Wednesday
Holiday (abdomen) will remain out Wednesday against the Magic.
The veteran will miss a seventh consecutive game as he continues to nurse a strained lower abdominal. Expect Elfrid Payton, who's been a triple-double machine of late, to continue serve as the Pels' primary playmaker.
