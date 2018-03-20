Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out with illness Tuesday
Holiday is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Holiday wasn't listed on the injury report earlier Tuesday, but is apparently dealing with some flu-like symptoms and will get the night off for rest. Considering it's just an illness, it likely won't cost him extended time, though the Pelicans do play three games in a row on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so he could be in danger of missing multiple contests. In his absence, the likes of DeAndre Liggins and Ian Clark should see added playing time in the backcourt.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Full stat line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 24/8/7 line on Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills box score in victory•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Career-high assist total in win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...