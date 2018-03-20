Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out with illness Tuesday

Holiday is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Holiday wasn't listed on the injury report earlier Tuesday, but is apparently dealing with some flu-like symptoms and will get the night off for rest. Considering it's just an illness, it likely won't cost him extended time, though the Pelicans do play three games in a row on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so he could be in danger of missing multiple contests. In his absence, the likes of DeAndre Liggins and Ian Clark should see added playing time in the backcourt.