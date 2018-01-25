Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Paces Pelicans with 19 Wednesday
Holiday totaled 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 101-96 victory over the Hornets.
The tandem of Holiday, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins continues to do the job for the Pelicans as they moved further over the .500 mark Wednesday night. While it wasn't an exceptional night for the two big men, Holiday shot efficiently Wednesday en route to a team-high in points, something that is hard to come by for him with the other two guys being such offensive threats. Over his last seven contests, Holiday has averaged 23 points, which is about five more than his season average.
