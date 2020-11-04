The Pelicans are "openly discussing" Holiday in trade talks with several contending teams, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Holiday's name has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, as the Pelicans have an emerging young core and may not be eager to keep an expensive 30-year-old veteran. around. He's coming off another strong two-way season in 2019-20, during which he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks. If Holiday lands on a legitimate contender, he would likely be in store for a slight role reduction due to surrounding talent, but he should still be a strong fantasy option considering his versatile skillset. Holiday leaving New Orleans would presumably put the ball in the hands of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson more frequently.