Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pitches in 11 points during Game 1 loss

Holiday registered 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes during New Orleans' 123-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

The veteran guard ran into foul trouble, getting whistled on five occasions during his time on the floor. Holiday was also cold from the field, as his 28.6 percent success rate from the floor was his worst of the postseason thus far. Holiday's scoring total was also his lowest in five playoff games, a matter he'll try to rectify in Tuesday's Game 2.