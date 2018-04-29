Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pitches in 11 points during Game 1 loss
Holiday registered 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes during New Orleans' 123-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
The veteran guard ran into foul trouble, getting whistled on five occasions during his time on the floor. Holiday was also cold from the field, as his 28.6 percent success rate from the floor was his worst of the postseason thus far. Holiday's scoring total was also his lowest in five playoff games, a matter he'll try to rectify in Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 16 in Game 3 win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads the way again in Game 2•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stellar shooting night, key block in Game 1 win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Produces solid stat line in big win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....