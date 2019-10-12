Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Playing Sunday vs. Spurs

Holiday (quadriceps) will play during Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Holiday was held out of Friday's preseason action against the Jazz as a precaution, but he'll be back Sunday. In two preseason appearances, Holiday is averaging 28.2 fantasy points across 19.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories