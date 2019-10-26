Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Poor shooting performance in loss

Holiday scored eight points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and two steals during the Pelicans' 116-123 loss against the Mavericks on Friday.

Holiday was quite efficient in the season opener, but he couldn't repeat that in the Pelicans' second straight loss. The veteran point guard scored a career-high 21.1 points per game last season, but he has struggled to get things going so far while adjusting to life alongside Lonzo Ball in the backcourt and has shot 30.8 percent from the field while averaging 10.5 points per game in his first two appearances. New Orleans' next game will be at Houston on Saturday.